National Abolition Hall of Fame receives Pomeroy fund history award

The Pomeroy Fund for NYS History has awarded an additional $50,000 in grants to provide general operating assistance to 18 history-related organizations in New York state; among them was the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum in Peterboro.

This is the second round of funding disbursed through the Pomeroy Fund since it was established in April through a partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Museum Association of New York. During the first round, a total of $50,808 was awarded to 31 organizations forced to close due to COVID-19.

“We are proud to support our state’s history organizations and the important work they do,” said Bill Pomeroy, Founder and Trustee of the Pomeroy Foundation. “These institutions enrich our communities in numerous ways, from bringing us educational programs to preserving priceless materials. It’s imperative to step up and support their good work. We hope that the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History helps to make that happen.”

“I was especially impressed by how these small history related museums put their communities at the center of their programs and services, leveraging their limited resources with deliberate and collaborative approaches,” said Erika Sanger, Executive Director of the Museum Association of New York.

Funding in the second round was designated for 501(c)(3) history-related organizations with operating budgets of $150,000 or less. Grants were awarded on a sliding scale between $1,000 and $5,000 based on budget size. Applicants shared details regarding their public programming (onsite and virtual), identified a wide range of audiences served, and ways in which they engage their communities through unique and distinct partnerships. In the second round, the Pomeroy Fund received 112 applications requesting $367,000 for the $50,000 allocated by the Pomeroy Foundation.

The Museum Association of New York and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation are proud to partner in creating the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History, which has rapidly distributed funds to New York State’s smallest history organizations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pomeroy Foundation and MANY look forward to future partnerships.

