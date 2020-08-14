Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum news: 157th New York State Volunteers Civil War reenactors to occupy dry docks this weekend

Submitted by Ginny Marasco

By lawful order of the president to Major Don Jeffrey, commanding officer of the 157th New York State Volunteers, friendly occupation of the Chittenango Landing Dry Docks by Civil War Reenactors will commence Aug. 15 and 16, 2020, unless otherwise ordered.

Take a trip back to the Civil War days with a live-action display from the 157th New York State Volunteers Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union and Confederate characters will bring history alive with drills and period displays.

Speak with the characters and docents, including the working blacksmith shop about their experiences, enjoy food, beverages and live music throughout the day.

Admission is a suggested donation of $10 for 21 and older, $5 for ages 13 to 20 and under 13 are free.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

