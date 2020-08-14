Brindisi issues statement on Israel-United Arab Emirates peace agreement

Following news of a historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement:

“This deal to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE is a major breakthrough that will lead to a more peaceful and stable Middle East. Israel is our strongest ally, and I appreciate our longstanding, bipartisan commitment to them. I am encouraged by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Crown Prince Bin Zayed’s willingness to reach this agreement and am hopeful that others in the region will follow in normalizing relations with Israel.”

Brindisi, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, said he is a staunch supporter of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.

