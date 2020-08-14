4 Elements Studio presents Kathy Donovan

Virtual art exhibition available online or in person by appointment only through Sept. 8, 2020

4 Elements Studio will host a virtual exhibition, “Asymptotes: Working Through the Pandemic,” featuring local artist and educator Kathy Donovan; this exhibition is the culmination of work produced during the 2020 pandemic.

The online exhibition can be viewed at 4elementsstudio.org; works can also be viewed in-person at 4 Elements Studio through Sept. 8, 2020, by appointment only. To make an appointment, contact holly@4elementsstudio.org.

About the artist

Donovan earned a bachelor of fine arts in visual arts with a concentration in painting and graphic design from the University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport, Conn. Over the past 20 years, she has explored the human landscape through clay, paint, printmaking and other drawing mediums, while also working on abstract expressionist compositions with paint mediums upon canvas.

Donovan works out of her studio space at 4 Elements Studio, where she exhibits her work and assists in the facilitation of weekly figure drawing sessions and other community workshops for adults and children. She has exhibited her work in various locations throughout New York.

She has previously worked in the graphic design industry and is employed as a STEM enrichment specialist for the New Hartford Central School District, where she uses her creativity to administer project-based learning to elementary students. She is certified as an education technology specialist by the state of New York, earning her master of science degree in educational technology from the College of St. Rose in Albany and a certificate in engineering education from Tufts University.

