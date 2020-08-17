Adorable adoptables need fur-ever loving homes

Look at that face. This handsome guy is Boyfriend, he is an active and incredibly loving pup. Boyfriend is around 9 months old and recently came to us as a transfer from Elmira, where he was originally found as a stray. He has been nothing but a sweet and playful guy with our staff in his short time of being here.

An active family would be perfect for him and take him as a new hiking or running partner. Boyfriend has made a few friends with the large breed dogs here, but a meet-and-greet is always required to ensure it will be a match, and he will need a home without cats. Our biggest concern is finding him a home where he will get the daily exercise and continued training that he needs as a growing puppy. He is extremely athletic and can jump very high and will show you his skill.

Boyfriend is truly an amazing dog and deserves a family that will give him the attention she deserves. Is this guy your next Boyfriend? Come to the shelter and find out.

Adorable Donut was found as a stray and brought to the shelter in June. This handsome boy loves to talk up a storm, flop over for pets and find a cool spot to stretch out and nap. Donut is good with most other cats but prefers those that aren’t too dominant. We can dog-test him upon request.

Donut is good with kids who are gentle and respectful toward him. If you’re looking for a sweet new friend to make your family complete, please come down and see Donut!

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

