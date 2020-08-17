BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Aug. 8, 2020
- Robert R. Warham, 51, 209 Daniels Drive, Wampsville, was charged with failure to signal, unregistered motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree.
- Devin M. Simzer, 34, 2895 Main St., Blossvale, was charged with a license plate violation and two counts of aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree.
- Tracey L. Cieslak, 40, 136 Hunt Valley Drive, Oneida, was charged with two counts of petit larceny.
- Heather J. Aldasch, 36, 225 Rosewood Circle, Canastota, was charged with petit larceny.
- Jamie L. McCoppin, 48, 122 Madison St., Oneida, was charged with uninspected motor vehicle, improper plates, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree and aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree.
Aug. 9, 2020
- Stefanie L. Boylan, 36, 160 Madison St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny.
- James E. Brooks, 46, 129 Phelps St., Oneida, was charged with open container, disorderly conduct, menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
Aug. 10, 2020
- Grace Mitchell, 48, 2411 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, was charged with petit larceny.
- Chelsea M. Williams, 49, 1008 1st North St., Syracuse, was charged with petit larceny and aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree.
Aug. 11, 2020
- Katrina R. Perior, 29, 111 Williams St., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the second degree.
- Lawrence W. Bartlett III, 41, 8674 Stevens Road, Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the second degree.
Aug. 12, 2020
- Timothy C. Mitchell, 33, 309 Lexington Ave., Oneida, was charged with inadequate exhaust, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree.
Aug. 13, 2020
- Raymond C. Burton, 65, 122 Madison St., Oneida, was charged with inadequate light, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operator in the 3rd degree and operating with a suspended registration.