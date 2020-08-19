BLOTTER: New York State Police

Troop D – Oneida

State Police search for a stolen dirt bike

Actual photo of dirt bike

State police in Marcy are investigating the theft of a 2015 red Haosen Viper 150cc dirt bike that was taken sometime between Aug. 10 and 11, 2020, from outside the owner’s residence on State Route 8 in Bridgewater.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the New York State Police in Oneida at 315.366.6000.

State police seek assistance identifying individuals in surveillance photos

Surveillance photos of suspects

State police in Lee are conducting a petit larceny investigation and asking for public assistance in identifying the individuals in surveillance photos.

On Aug. 9, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., two men entered the Runnings Store on Taberg Road in Rome and took a Stihl 18-inch chainsaw worth $590 and a Milwaukee combo toolset worth $550 and left the business without paying, driving away in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone who can identify the two male suspects or has information regarding this investigation is asked to contact state police at 315.366.6000. Refer to case No. 9753441.

State police seek public assistance with found property investigation

State police are attempting to locate the owners of two bikes found in Clay and Salina.

The first bike is a red Mongoose inferno that was found July 16 on the front lawn of a Bear Road residence in Clay.

The second bike is a blue Canyon Run Freespirit that was found July 31 on the lawn of a home on Brookfield Road in Salina.

If anyone recognizes either bike or has any information regarding same, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at 315.366.6000.

Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Oswego County

State police in Hastings are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on County Route 45 in Hastings, Oswego County.

On Aug. 13, 2020, at approximately 1:50 p.m., a 2005 Honda motorcycle operated by Greg C. Dinant, 65, of Hastings, was westbound on County Route 45 when he lost control, exited the shoulder of the roadway and struck a guide rail.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation continues.

State police investigate a fatal drowning in Oswego County

On Aug. 16, 2020, at 6:47 p.m., state police in Pulaski responded to the area of 4776 County Route 17 in Redfield for a missing person complaint.

Troopers met with several individuals who were swimming in the Salmon River Reservoir and reported their friend, Mark Pellow, was missing. State police began to search the area with negative results.

On Aug. 17, 2020, at approximately 9 a.m., 29-year-old Mark R. Pellow from Central Square was discovered deceased from an apparent drowning. Following an extensive organized search consisting of land and water, Pellow was subsequently located about 40 feet from shore in about six feet of water.

State police were assisted by the state Department of Environmental Conservation Police, state forest rangers, Oswego County Search & Rescue, Onondaga County Sheriff’s AIR 1 aviation unit and the Redfield Fire Department.

Troop E

State police make addition arrest in Oneida Castle homicide investigation

On Aug. 13, 2020, state police arrested Romero M. Collier, 23, of Syracuse, for second-degree murder, a class A felony.

Collier is accused of, while acting in concert with Travon D. Golden, committing the act of robbery of the victim, Tyler McBain, inside the victim’s residence; during the course of the robbery, the victim sustained a single gunshot wound, thereby causing his death.

Collier was transported to the Oneida County Jail for centralized arraignment.

State police would like to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida City Police Department and the Syracuse Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Troop T

State police investigating fatal crash involving wrong-way driver on I-90

On Aug. 18, 2020, at approximately 1:20 a.m., state police received a report of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lane on I-90 from the Clifton Springs service area in the town of Farmington, Ontario County.

While troopers were attempting to locate the vehicle, a head-on crash was discovered at mile marker 346 eastbound, at 1:28 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2008 Honda Pilot, operated by Charles Bargerstock, 81, of Stow, Ohio, was westbound in the eastbound lane and struck a 2015 Honda Accord, operated by Himel A. Joy, 24, of Astoria, head-on.

Both drivers and a rear seat passenger of the Honda Accord, Mojammal H. Rasel, 30, of Astoria, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ontario County Coroner and transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office pending autopsies.

The front seat passenger of the Accord, Moshin Ahmed, 23, of Astoria, was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and is listed in guarded condition. Another rear seat passenger, Kenedy Apel, 18, of Astoria, was transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital with a head injury and is listed in satisfactory condition.

Further investigation revealed that Bargerstock, who was traveling alone, was a missing endangered person from Stow Police Department in Ohio. It was reported that he left his residence in Ohio for an appointment at 9:30 a.m. A BOLO (be on the lookout) was entered at approximately 1:30 p.m. to attempt to locate him after it was discovered he never showed up for the appointment.

Both eastbound lanes were closed for several hours while the accident was reconstructed by the state police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The investigation continues.

