Dr. Milton Sernett looking for help documenting Smithfield history

The Smithfield Community Center has been several different things in its 200-year history; it was once a church, a school and now is a town community center.

The Smithfield Community Center, on Oxbow Road, was built in 1820. Local historian and author Dr. Milton Sernett is asking for the community’s assistance to find out more about the building.

Sernettt is writing a book entitled “Within these Walls.” He is reaching out to anyone who knows about the building’s history and the many ways it has been used.

More specifically, Serneett is looking for pictures of the building or past events held in the building, school memories and pictures, memories and pictures of events in the Smithfield Community Center, documents and stories of any kind pertaining to the building and how it has served the Peterboro/Smithfield community and various organizations over the decades and pictures or memories related to the changes in the building, the tower, the bell, etc.

For more information, contact Sernett at 315.655.4166, mcsernett@windstream.net or 5300 Ridge Road, Cazenovia, N.Y. 13035.

