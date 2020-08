Union College has announced its dean’s list for the 2019-20 academic year. Among them were:

Kari Kimball of Oneida is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in biology

Tyler Hummer of Madison is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in mechanical engineering

Students with at least a 3.50 grade point average for the entire academic year were honored with the academic achievement.

