Utica police seek murder suspect

Around 11 p.m. Aug. 14, 2020, Utica police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Howard Avenue regarding a shots-fired investigation. Upon arrival, they located a man later identified as 35-year-old Molik F. Liggins of Utica, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was immediately transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Utica Police Department at 315.223.3510.

“We are still very actively investigating the incident,” Sgt. Michael Curley wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information about this investigation is are asked to contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 315.223.3510 or submit a 100-percent anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 866.730.8477 (TIPS) or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

