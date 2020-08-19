Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Utica police seek murder suspect

Bymartha

Aug 19, 2020 , , , , ,

Around 11 p.m. Aug. 14, 2020, Utica police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Howard Avenue regarding a shots-fired investigation. Upon arrival, they located a man later identified as 35-year-old Molik F. Liggins of Utica, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was immediately transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Utica Police Department at 315.223.3510.

“We are still very actively investigating the incident,” Sgt. Michael Curley wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information about this investigation is are asked to contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 315.223.3510 or submit a 100-percent anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 866.730.8477 (TIPS) or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

By martha

Related Post

Top Story Veterans/Military

Hubbardsville National Guard soldier receives new rank, new responsibilities

Aug 19, 2020 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Union College announces 2020 dean’s list honorees

Aug 19, 2020 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: New York State Police

Aug 19, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Utica police seek murder suspect

Aug 19, 2020
Top Story Veterans/Military

Hubbardsville National Guard soldier receives new rank, new responsibilities

Aug 19, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

Union College announces 2020 dean’s list honorees

Aug 19, 2020
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: New York State Police

Aug 19, 2020