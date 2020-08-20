Madison County Courier celebrates its Scholastic Shining Stars

Austin Strickler of Chittenango signs with Webber men’s volleyball

Austin Strickler of Chittenango has signed his letter of intent to join the men’s volleyball team at Webber International University for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year.

Position: Middle Blocker

Hometown: Chittenango

High School: Chittenango High School

Previous Academic Accomplishments: Have my technical endorsement degree in construction. Graduated with a Regents diploma.

Previous Athletic Accomplishments: Helped coach special needs students. Sportsmanship award. Athlete of the Game. Most kills on the team.

Academic Major: Business in finance

Motivational Quote: “Pain is weakness leaving the body.” – Chesty Puller

Coaches’ Quote: “Austin is a talented and dedicated student-athlete, and we look forward to his contribution to the team this year,” spoke Webber’s Head Men’s Volleyball Coach Carlos Jimenez. “He will be strengthening our front line and giving us some more flexibility with our middle rotations.”

Ian Melvin of Cazenovia named to Champlain College trustees’ list for spring 2020 semester

Ian Melvin of Cazenovia, who is majoring in game programming, was named to the Champlain College trustees’ list for the spring 2020 semester.

Students on the trustees’ list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.

Making the trustees’ list is a tremendous achievement in any year, and the global pandemic added unprecedented challenges for all of our students who often juggle academics with many other responsibilities. We congratulate our students on this great accomplishment and honor.

Thaddeus Karaman competes for SUNY Oneonta Track & Field

Thaddeus Karaman of Sherburne competed on the SUNY Oneonta men’s track & field team during the 2019-20 year.

The Red Dragons competed during the indoor season this year and finished fourth at the SUNYAC championships and 18th at the Atlantic Region championships. The outdoor season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karaman competed as a pole-vaulter this year and recorded a personal best mark of 3.86 meters (12 feet eight inches) at the Deneault Invitational hosted by Cornell.

Emily Belouin of Waterville named to Kutztown University spring 2020 dean’s list

More than 2,550 students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Kutztown University. Among them was Emily P Belouin of Waterville.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

Brookfield Central School District announces valedictorian, salutatorian

Jenna Bugbee

Shianne Morgan

Brookfield Central School District announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2019-20 school year.

Shianne Morgan, daughter of David and Melanie Morgan, was named valedictorian. Morgan plans to attend SUNY Delhi, where she will study adventure recreation.

Morgan’s high school accomplishments include National Honor Society, varsity volleyball, yearbook staff and performance arts. She graduates with 15 college credits.

Jenna Bugbee, daughter of Gerald and Sarah Bugbee, was named salutatorian. She plans to attend Nazareth College, where she will major in speech pathology.

Among Bugbee’s high school accomplishments are 2020 class president, varsity club member, varsity soccer, varsity softball, varsity basketball, volunteer firefighting, National Honor Society, yearbook staff and performance arts.

She also graduates with 15 college credits.

