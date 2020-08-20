Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

State Top Story

May, Hoylman work to secure ballot returns

Bymartha

Aug 20, 2020 , , , , , , ,

Senator Rachel May (D-Onondaga, Madison, Oneida) and Senator Brad Hoylman are co-prime sponsors on two pieces of legislation to provide additional ways to return absentee ballots for the November election.

The first bill (S.8902) authorizes local boards of elections to establish absentee ballot drop-off locations. These contactless drop-offs would be secure drop boxes placed in the community for easy access for voters. The ballots would then be collected by the Board of Elections and date stamped to ensure they are counted in the election.

The second bill (S.8918) authorizes the local boards of elections to empower local clerks to collect absentee ballots. The clerks would be from various levels of government (city, town, county) and would be able to collect and date-stamp the ballots to ensure they are counted in the election. The bill would also create a chain of custody to ensure the ballots remain secure until collected by the local board of elections.

“We have made great strides during the 2019-20 legislative session to improve New York’s voting laws,” said May. “Now, the current public health crisis has changed how we have to run our elections. With the expected increase in absentee ballots and the continued dismantling of the USPS by the federal government, we need additional ways for New Yorkers to securely return their ballots.

“I thank Senator Hoylman for working with me to create two additional ways ballots can be returned to local Boards of Elections for the November’s election.”

By martha

Related Post

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

State announces inaugural milk startup competition: MilkLaunch

Aug 21, 2020 martha
National Top Story

Tenney: I stand up for Post Office and its customers

Aug 21, 2020 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Utica Police Department announces update to recruitment, test date

Aug 21, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

State announces inaugural milk startup competition: MilkLaunch

Aug 21, 2020
National Top Story

Tenney: I stand up for Post Office and its customers

Aug 21, 2020
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Utica Police Department announces update to recruitment, test date

Aug 21, 2020
State Top Story

May, Hoylman work to secure ballot returns

Aug 20, 2020