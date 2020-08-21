North Country Trail Association sponsors photo contest

Entries taken since Sept. 1, 2019, due by Aug. 31, 2020

The annual photography contest of the North Country Trail Association Central New York Chapter, is accepting photos taken since Sept. 1, 2019, anywhere along the trail’s New York state portion. The North Country National Scenic Trail’s New York portion runs for 370 miles from Allegheny State Park to the Adirondacks, encompassing the Finger Lakes Trail, the Onondaga Trail, the Link Trail and trails north from Rome and through the Adirondacks.

Although there is no cash prize, all submissions will be judged by an outdoor photography expert. Photos will be displayed and winners announced at the CNY Chapter’s annual meeting Oct. 18, 2020. The Chapter wants to encourage everyone to get out and start snapping pictures along the trail to encourage the sharing of ideas for taking good photographs and to allow everyone to experience what others have seen along the trail.

An individual may submit up to three photos. For each photo, specify one of three categories: (a) flora and fauna, (b) activities on the trail or (c) the seasons.

Include the name of the photographer, date taken, location on the trail and a title of the photograph. Each entry must be in .jpg format, no larger than 5 MB. No digital manipulation, except for minor enhancements, such as cropping and adjustment of brightness, contrast and hue. No copyrighted photos. You retain rights to any photo that you submit, but by submitting it, you grant the NCTA the right to use the photo in the NCTA’s trail promotional materials.

Submissions are due by Aug. 31, 2020.

For more information or to submit your entry, email Scott Sellers at CNYNCTphotos@gmail.com or visit nctacnychapter.org.

