Madison County: EEE virus found in second bird-biting mosquito pool

The Madison County Health Department reported Aug. 21, 2020, that Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus has been detected in a bird-biting mosquito pool collected from the Smith Ridge Road collection site in Sullivan.

This is the County’s second EEEv positive mosquito pool detected this season.

Enhanced surveillance activities by the Health Department began after notification of the first detection of EEEv in a mosquito pool of mainly bird-biting mosquitoes July 27, 2020, on Moore Road. The department will continue enhanced surveillance throughout the remainder of the season.

“The EEE virus is in the natural environment in which we live. No actions can eliminate the mosquitoes carrying the EEE virus. We encourage residents to take steps to prevent mosquito bites when enjoying time outdoors,” said Madison County Health Department Director of Environmental Health Aaron Lazzara. “Wearing insect repellant and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when outside are essential steps everyone can and should take.”

Wear repellent

Apply mosquito repellents containing DEET, Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 to prevent mosquito bites. When applying repellent on children, parents should put it on their hands and then apply it to their child.

Repellent should not be applied to the face.

Insect repellents should be used according to label instructions and washed from skin and clothing upon returning indoors.

For a list of the EPA’s registered repellents and effectiveness to select the repellent that is right for you and your family, visit epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-insect-repellent-right-you.

Dress to repel

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors for a long period of time.

Avoid mosquitoes

In addition, mosquito bites can be prevented by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Mosquito-proof your home

Remove or drain standing water around your home and eliminate conditions that allow mosquitoes to breed and multiply.

Take these steps to reduce mosquito breeding in your yard:

Throw away or turn over outdoor containers, pots, wheelbarrows or other items that hold water

Place watertight lids on refuse containers, and drill drain holes in recycling containers kept outdoors

Remove all tires from property

Change water in bird baths frequently, recirculate water in small ponds and ornamental features or apply a mosquito larvacide product appropriate for such use

Clean and maintain rain gutters

Drain wading pools when not in use and water from pool covers, maintain and keep clean chlorinated swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs.

Use landscaping to eliminate low areas where standing water accumulates, keep lawns mowed and clear vegetation from edges of ponds.

At this time, spraying is not planned; however, any further actions beyond increasing personal protection will be taken if deemed necessary to control the virus.

For more information about EEE and protection measures you can take at home, call the Madison County Health Department at 315.366.2361 or visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

