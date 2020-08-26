State police investigate a fatal car-pedestrian crash in Oswego County

State police in Fulton are investigating a fatal car-pedestrian crash that occurred on State Route 48 in the town of Granby, Oswego County.

The preliminary investigation has revealed at approximately 10:22 p.m., a 2008 Chrysler minivan operated by 78-year-old William C. Castle, Jr., of Martville, was northbound on Route 48. A pedestrian, 48-year-old Christopher R. Connelly of Phoenix, attempted to walk across Route 48 and entered the northbound lane.

Castle was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian; Connelly was pronounced dead at the scene. Castle was not injured in the crash.

A standard field sobriety test was conducted on Castle, which tested negative for any alcohol impairment.

The investigation continues.

Troopers investigating head-on crash in Hastings

State police in Hastings are investigating a head-on crash that occurred on State Route 69 in the town of Parish, Oswego County.

Investigation revealed at approximately 3 p.m., a 2006 Ford SUV operated by Kenneth R. Horning, 57, of Parish, was eastbound on State Route 69 when he crossed into the westbound lane, striking a 2018 KIA SUV head-on.

Horning was transported by ambulance to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A 7-year-old passenger in his vehicle was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the KIA, Amanda L. Hughes, 36, of Camden, was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Three passengers in the Hughes vehicle, a 42-year-old male and two 1-year-old children were all transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and the Parish Fire Department.

State police investigate suspicious incident at Hamilton College

State police, along with the Kirkland Police Department and Hamilton College Campus Safety, are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred at 8 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020, on the campus of Hamilton College in Clinton.

An adult non-student female was walking on College Hill Road when she was approached from behind by a white male wearing a COVID mask. The male threatened the female and demanded she come with him. The female yelled for help, and the suspect ran away as a bystander approached. The female victim was not injured, and no weapon was seen or displayed.

The male suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, medium build, approximately five-feet, six-inches tall with dark hair and blue eyes.

State police are asking anyone in the area of the “Half Way House,” a stone gazebo on College Hill Road between 7 and 8 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020, and may have seen anyone fitting the suspect description to contact state police investigators at 315.366.6000.

