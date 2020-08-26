Utica police announce weapons possession arrests

Aug. 22, 2020

On Aug. 22, 2020, at approximately 6 a.m., Utica police conducted a vehicle stop of a black sedan on Churchill Avenue near the intersection of Highland Avenue. This stop was relative to an earlier call regarding the male in the vehicle who had allegedly engaged in an argument and displayed a handgun during the altercation.

Upon stopping the vehicle, officers confirmed the identity of the male as the same involved in the earlier incident and found it also to be occupied by a female passenger. While conducting their investigation and developing cause to the search the vehicle, they noticed a quantity of narcotics, as well as a box of live .22 caliber ammunition within the vehicle.

After a subsequent search of the vehicle, a loaded .22-caliber revolver was located in the glovebox.

As a result of the incident, Erving Gary, 38, and Makayla Nadarevic, 27, both of Utica, were each charged with criminal possession of a firearm, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 24, 2020

On Aug. 24, 2020, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Utica police were dispatched to the area near Noyes Street and Plant Street regarding an argument involving a male with a handgun.

Upon arrival, officers located a male matching the description given and attempted to interview him. Upon approaching him, the male fled from police through the backyards.

During his flight, he discarded a fanny pack-style bag and continued running; he was apprehended a short distance away.

Upon inspecting the bag, the officers located a loaded 9mm handgun.

Jarrell Edwards, 32, of Utica, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and second- and third-degree criminal possession of weapon

Aug. 15, 2020

On Aug. 15, 2020, at approximately 3 p.m., members of the Utica Fire Department and Utica Police Department were dispatched to 1013 Mary St. regarding a residential fire. It was reported that the dwelling was occupied and that individuals in the home were jumping from windows on the upper floors to escape.

The Utica Fire Department immediately began rendering aid to the injured parties and began firefighting efforts to combat the fire, as the home was engulfed in flames.

In total, eight people were injured during their escape from the home.

Once the fire was under control, The Utica Fire Department’s fire marshal commenced an investigation into the origins of the fire. Soon it was learned that the incident may have been started by a 7-year-old juvenile in the rear of the residence.

In conjunction with the Utica Police Department Juvenile Aid Unit, the fire marshal identified the juvenile in question and determined the child had lit an object while playing in the rear yard, which subsequently led to the home catching fire.

Due the child’s age, the identity and charges will not be released. The remainder of the juvenile criminal proceedings will be handled in Oneida County Family Court.

Aug. 25, 2020

On Aug. 25, 2020, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Utica police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Oneida Street regarding a shots-fired investigation with a party hit by gunfire.

Upon arrival they were directed to a male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his pelvic area. He was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital by the Utica Fire Department. At this time, his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

At approximately 7:05 p.m., Utica police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Seymour Avenue for a report of shots fired with a possible victim. Upon arrival, they located a female who had suffered an injury to her leg, which was initially believed to have been a result of the shots fired; however, after medical examination, it was learned that the injury was likely caused when she attempted to flee the area of shots and not as a direct result of gunfire.

Nonetheless, several spent shell casings were located at that scene.

The investigations continue.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Utica Police Department at 315.223.3510, submit a 100-percent anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, call 866.730.8477 (TIPS) or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

