BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Aug. 14, 2020
- Tanya L. Owen, 37, of 426 Stone St., Oneida, was charged with exposure of a person.
- Paul J. Haley, 46, of 426 Stone St., Oneida, was charged with exposure of a person.
- Benjamin T. Sobieraj, 24, of 119 Williams St., Oneida was charged with operating with a suspended registration.
- Amber L. Burns, 25, of 540 Broadway St., Oneida, was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
- Kelsey L. Harden, 20, of 118 Phelps St., Oneida, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sex act and three counts of first-degree criminal sex act. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded in lieu of $40,000 cash or $80,000 bond.
Aug. 15, 2020
- Melissa E. Kotary, 36, of 161 Phelps St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny and third-degree burglary.
Aug. 16, 2020
- Christopher S. Mason, 55, of 236 Park Ave., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for third-degree criminal mischief.
Aug. 17, 2020
- Lawrence W. Bartlett, III, 41, of 8674 Stevens Road, Canastota, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Glenn A. Wallis, 58, of 106 West St., Oneida, was charged with second-degree menacing.
Aug. 18, 2020
- Mitchell Aaserud, 31, of 7229 North St. Road, Auburn, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- David J. Brown, 31, of 62 Prospect St., Utica, was charged with speed in zone and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.
Aug. 19, 2020
- Charlisa N. Todd, 27, of 200 Williams St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny.
- Andrew J. Helmer, 26, of 6155 Lynch Road, Munnsville, was issued a criminal summons charging him with second-degree aggravated harassment.
Aug. 20, 2020
- Carlos M. Maes, 40, of 446 N. Lake St., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Aug. 21, 2020
- Michael K. Bartolomei, 35, of 425½ McDonnell St., Chittenango, was charged with petit larceny.
- Daniel R. Hatch, 40, of 1515 Union St., Oneida, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sex act. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded in lieu of bail.
- Hunter H. Whipple, 24, of 102 N. Main St., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded in lieu of bail.
- Keithon A. Miller, 19, no permanent address, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with second-degree menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded in lieu of bail.
- Jeffery E. Truman, Jr., 34, of 308 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons charging him with second-degree harassment.
- Stefanie L. Boylan, 36, of 160 Madison St., Oneida, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment.
- Joshua A. Campany, 25, of 237 North St., Oneida, was charged with second-degree attempted escape and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded in lieu of bail.
Aug. 22, 2020
- Michael F. Oeinick, 41, of 211 S. Warner St., Oneida, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Aug. 23, 2020
- David J. Bouyea, 50, of 329 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was charged with moving from lane unsafely, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating with more than .08 BAC. This arrest was the result of an investigation of a motor vehicle accident on Broad St., where the defendant struck a parked motor vehicle.
- Katrina M. Cook, 21, of 301 Washington Ave., Oneida was charged with two counts of second-degree harassment and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
Aug. 24, 2020
- Gregory A. Kulak, 35, of 342 N. Peterboro St., Canastota, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Katrina M. Cook, 21, of 301 Washington Ave., Oneida, was charged with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.
Aug. 25, 2020
- Joseph M. Love, 26, of 370 Washington Ave., Oneida, was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and third-degree criminal tampering.
Aug. 26, 2020
- Adam J. Herubin, 34, of 1311 Mary St., Utica, was charged with speed in zone, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.
- Mark J. Morey, Jr., 36, of 1775 Brothertown Road, Waterville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Kevin R. Popple, 31, of 161 N. Willow St., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Brian A. Golley, 32, of 653 Manor Drive, Chittenango, was charged with speed, failure to notify the state Department of Motor Vehicles of an address change, unlicensed operator, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 28, 2020
- Gabriel A. Milanes, 21, 5740 Granger St., Queens, was charged with operating without headlights, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.