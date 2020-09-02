Rufus Porter-style painted box workshop planned

Madison County Historical Society to host event Oct. 24

Join Pat Kimber as she teaches you the step-by-step process of painting a scene in the style of Rufus Porter on the top of a 6.5″ x 5″ x 3″ tall classic basswood box at the Madison County Historical Society’s Heritage Handicrafts: Rufus Porter Style Painted Box Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Porter (1792-1884) was an itinerant wall muralist, portrait painter and inventor who traveled New England, leaving a rich record of his work deemed primitive today. Many examples of his work may be seen on the web.

The Madison County Historical Society’s Heritage Handicrafts: Rufus Porter Style Painted Box Workshop is part of a series of leisure arts workshops designed to engage and involve participants in fine arts and crafts activities common in the 19th century, with a focus on making cultural connections to creative pastimes that are still relevant today.

This year, the Madison County Historical Society is collaborating with the Historical Society of Early American Decoration member artists, who will be leading a series of workshops at the Madison County Historical Society. HSEAD is a not-for-profit national organization whose mission is to perpetuate and expand the unique skills and knowledge of Early American Decoration through educational workshops, research, publishing and exhibitions.

Kimber has been a guild member of the HSEAD since 1989. Her specialty is country painting on tin, for which she has earned two “A” Awards. She resides in Union Springs; however, her roots run deep in Oneida, her mother’s hometown. She is a member of the Madison County Historical Society.

The cost to attend is $25 for Madison County Historical Society members and $30 for non-members. Become a member of the Madison County Historical Society to receive the special workshop rate. All supplies including the box, box prep, brushes, acrylic paint and transfer paper are included in the registration fee.

Some prior painting experience is helpful but not required. This workshop is for adults and children 13 years and up. Space is limited to 10 participants, and registration is required, so register soon. To register, call 315.363.4136, email history@mchs1900.org or visit mchs1900.org.

Light prepackaged, single-serve refreshments will be available.

We ask that everyone who participates in the workshops to wear a face mask. In compliance with social distancing guidelines, we will be spacing participants 6 feet apart.

To learn more about the Historical Society of Early American Decoration, visit hsead.org.

The Madison County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that operates a museum and the Mary King Research Library located at 435 Main St., Oneida. The society preserves, collects, promotes and exhibits the history of Madison County, its 15 towns and one city through the development of programs that enhance Madison County’s heritage. The historical society’s headquarters are housed in an 1849 Gothic Revival Villa that is listed on the State and National registries of Historic Places.

