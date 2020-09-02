One injured in Rutger Street apartment fire

Aug. 26, 2020

Fire confined to third-floor apartment in 12-story building

At 0532 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, the fire department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 100 Rutger St., Apt. 311 in Utica. The structure is a 12-story multiple apartment high-rise dwelling with 120 apartments and multiple tenants.

Upon arrival, units found smoke and flames venting from a window on the third floor. The on-scene incident commander immediately ordered a second alarm, bringing all on-duty firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters started the process of searching the fire floor and above for potential victims while simultaneously beginning a fire attack evolution. When firefighters entered the third floor they were met with heavy black smoke conditions and near-zero visibility in the hallway. Firefighters were able to advance two hose lines to the apartment and extinguish the fire.

The fire was confined to the third floor apartment and firefighters located and assisted many occupants to safety.

One resident was treated and transported to MVHS St. Luke’s Campus; there were no injuries to firefighters.

The fire department would like to thank Utica Police, Kunkel Ambulance, National Grid, Oneida County 911 Dispatchers, Oneida County Emergency Services, Oneida County Social Services and the American Red Cross for their prompt response to assist at the fire scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Utica Fire Marshal’s Office.

Convenience store compliance detail conducted

On Aug. 26, the Utica Police Department Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Taxation and Finance conducted compliance details at several convenience stores relative to complaints of criminal activity.

During this detail, various teams entered the establishments located at 1400 Kemble St., 1316 Oneida St., 1331 Oneida St. and 1321 Oneida St. While inside, violations of the state Tax Code, as well as possession of unstamped cigarettes, were observed and appropriately charged. Additionally, a small quantity of marijuana was also located.

In total, 44 cartons of unstamped cigarettes and nearly $23,000 in cash were seized.

Additional charges are possible.

The Utica Police Department would like to thank all the agencies involved for their assistance throughout the investigation.

Aug. 28, 2020

Police called to hospital for gunshot victim

At approximately 12:20 p.m. Aug. 28, Utica police were dispatched to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital regarding a walk-in gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, they were directed to a trauma room, where they located a male who is suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh area. Additionally, the male had several facial lacerations.

Police say they are still actively investigating the incident and attempting to determine where it occurred.

UPD conducts state Liquor Authority COVID-19 compliance checks

On Friday, Aug. 28, the Utica Police Department, in conjunction with the state Liquor Authority, conducted educational and compliance checks with various establishments within the city regarding COVID-19 precautionary operations.

It was the goal of the detail to observe, educate and – if the violations were severe enough to warrant – take enforcement actions.

“We are happy to report that no establishment necessitated the issuance of any violation summons,” said Sgt. Michael Curley. “A couple minor warnings were given; however, almost all of the establishments were in compliance with state guidelines.”

The establishments checked are Iconic, Nail Creek, Pellettieri Joe’s, Paul’s Pub, Dejavu, The Utica Lounge, Ancora, Willows, Bella Regina, Old School, OTB, Lukin’s, The Varick, Luna, Griffins, 72 Tavern, Tavolo, The Sanctuary, Celtic Harp, Tiny’s, Gerber’s, Delmonico’s, O’Donnell’s, Swifty’s, Rick’s Recovery Room, Boneyard BBQ, The Tailor and the Cook, The Hub Eatery, Breeze’s, Sickenberger Lane and Kookie’s Q.

“Thank you to all of the establishments for following guidelines and allowing us to undertake these actions,” Curley said.

Aug. 29, 2020

Man facing weapon, drug charges

At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, GIVE officers conducting illegal weapons possession interdiction details conducted a vehicle stop on the 700 block of Catherine Street. As the vehicle came to a stop, the front passenger exited, grabbed toward his waistband and began fleeing the stop.

The officer quickly caught up to the male and attempted to take him into custody. The male continued to reach for the front of his waistband area. With the assistance of other arriving officers and after a brief struggle, they were able to handcuff the male; however, while cuffed on the ground, the male continued to struggle and attempt to grab his waistband area.

Once the officers were able to search the individual, they located a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 15 rounds in the front area of his pants.

Additionally, the male had discarded a book bag during the chase. The bag was found to contain a quantity of narcotics and cash.

Fahir Garic, 21, of Utica, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of governmental administration and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Aug. 30, 2020

Police report to hospital for gunshot victim

At about 9:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, Utica police were dispatched to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for a male who self-transported to the emergency room regarding a gunshot wound to his buttocks and hip.

Once at the hospital it was learned that the incident had occurred on the 1100 block of Brinckerhoff Avenue when two masked individuals entered the victim’s residence and demanded property.

The intruders then shot the victim twice and fled the scene.

Police conducted a thorough canvas of the area and are asking anyone with information to contact the Utica Police Department at 315.223.3510, submit a 100-percent anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 866.730.8477 (TIPS) or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

