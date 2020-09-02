Local students recognized for academic efforts

St. Lawrence University names students to dean’s list
The following students have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester at St. Lawrence University:
- Erik Geier of Hamilton
- Emma Groff of Erieville
- Sophia Sanchez of Oneida
- Zachary Simms of Cazenovia
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Students named to dean’s list at MCPHS University
MCPHS University announced the names of students who have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester:
- Bailey Bennati of Sherrill, pursuing a doctor of pharmacy. Bennati will graduate in 2025 from the Boston, Mass., campus.
- McKenna Berry of Verona, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing. McKenna will graduate in 2021 from the Boston, Mass. campus.
The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load.
Le Moyne College names local students to spring 2020 dean’s list
Le Moyne College has named the following local students to its spring 2020 dean’s list:
- Sarah Jones, junior accounting and information systems major from Bridgeport
- Jennifer Fiore, sophomore biology major from Canastota
- Delaney Picciano, junior biology major from Canastota
- Allison Choi, senior communications major from Canastota
- Jason Sargent, senior cybersecurity major from Canastota
- Christiana Rinaldo, senior marketing and management and leadership major from Canastota
- Salvatore Cesario, junior accounting major from Canastota
- Kaileigh Becker, senior political science major from Canastota
- Cassidy Picciano, sophomore psychology major from Canastota
- Heather Ludlow, senior psychology major from Canastota
- Sydney Coleman, senior psychology major from Canastota
- Samuel Digeorge, sophomore business major from Canastota
- Emily Vanevery, junior accounting major from Canastota
- Morgan Smith, senior communications major from Cazenovia
- Angela Combs, senior criminology major from Cazenovia
- Jared Cucinotta, senior psychology major from Cazenovia
- McKinley Dennison, senior marketing major from Cazenovia
- Caden Ackerman, senior marketing major from Cazenovia
- Kevin Ammann, sophomore finance major from Cazenovia
- Nicole Myers, senior nursing major from Chittenango
- Nicholas Marchitelli, senior information systems major from Chittenango
- Shannon Letourneau, senior management and leadership major from Chittenango
- Jacob Maser, junior business analytics and finance major from Chittenango
- Brandon Julian, junior biology major from Chittenango
- Hannah Loveland, sophomore psychology major from Chittenango
- Adrianna Ladd, senior English major from De Ruyter
- Emily Pelcher, sophomore nursing major from De Ruyter
- Jacob Marconi, junior marketing major from Erieville
- Jack Ballard, senior accounting major from Hubbardsville
- Mathew Karbowniczak, junior accounting major from Kirkville
- Mason Hausler, senior biology major from Kirkville
- Elizabeth Collins, senior history major from Munnsville
- Austin Williams, sophomore business analytics and marketing major from Oneida
- Nathan Lombardi, senior biology major from Oneida
- Elizabeth Kaido, senior biology major from Oneida
- Kelsey Crysler, junior business major from Oneida
- To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.