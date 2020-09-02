Local students recognized for academic efforts

St. Lawrence University names students to dean’s list

The following students have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester at St. Lawrence University:

Erik Geier of Hamilton

Emma Groff of Erieville

Sophia Sanchez of Oneida

Zachary Simms of Cazenovia

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Students named to dean’s list at MCPHS University

MCPHS University announced the names of students who have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester:

Bailey Bennati of Sherrill, pursuing a doctor of pharmacy. Bennati will graduate in 2025 from the Boston, Mass., campus.

McKenna Berry of Verona, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing. McKenna will graduate in 2021 from the Boston, Mass. campus.

The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load.

Le Moyne College names local students to spring 2020 dean’s list

Le Moyne College has named the following local students to its spring 2020 dean’s list:

Sarah Jones, junior accounting and information systems major from Bridgeport

Jennifer Fiore, sophomore biology major from Canastota

Delaney Picciano, junior biology major from Canastota

Allison Choi, senior communications major from Canastota

Jason Sargent, senior cybersecurity major from Canastota

Christiana Rinaldo, senior marketing and management and leadership major from Canastota

Salvatore Cesario, junior accounting major from Canastota

Kaileigh Becker, senior political science major from Canastota

Cassidy Picciano, sophomore psychology major from Canastota

Heather Ludlow, senior psychology major from Canastota

Sydney Coleman, senior psychology major from Canastota

Samuel Digeorge, sophomore business major from Canastota

Emily Vanevery, junior accounting major from Canastota

Morgan Smith, senior communications major from Cazenovia

Angela Combs, senior criminology major from Cazenovia

Jared Cucinotta, senior psychology major from Cazenovia

McKinley Dennison, senior marketing major from Cazenovia

Caden Ackerman, senior marketing major from Cazenovia

Kevin Ammann, sophomore finance major from Cazenovia

Nicole Myers, senior nursing major from Chittenango

Nicholas Marchitelli, senior information systems major from Chittenango

Shannon Letourneau, senior management and leadership major from Chittenango

Jacob Maser, junior business analytics and finance major from Chittenango

Brandon Julian, junior biology major from Chittenango

Hannah Loveland, sophomore psychology major from Chittenango

Adrianna Ladd, senior English major from De Ruyter

Emily Pelcher, sophomore nursing major from De Ruyter

Jacob Marconi, junior marketing major from Erieville

Jack Ballard, senior accounting major from Hubbardsville

Mathew Karbowniczak, junior accounting major from Kirkville

Mason Hausler, senior biology major from Kirkville

Elizabeth Collins, senior history major from Munnsville

Austin Williams, sophomore business analytics and marketing major from Oneida

Nathan Lombardi, senior biology major from Oneida

Elizabeth Kaido, senior biology major from Oneida

Kelsey Crysler, junior business major from Oneida

To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

