Jamie R. Joseph of Cazenovia has been named to first honors on the Clark University dean’s list.

This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for first honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s) scale.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related