LETTERS: Haddad seeks support for mayoral bid

To the Editor:

I write this letter to request the support of the residents of Canastota to support my bid for village mayor. Eight-and-a-half years ago, I wrote a very similar letter for the office of village trustee, pledging to bring my professional and management experience to the village every day. I have continued my service to our community and would like to carry the village’s momentum into the next four years.

We are living in some unknown times, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, social unrest issues, the economic shutdown, and state and national elections in November. We need and deserve a proven leader of tomorrow; to handle the next “coronavirus-type” event, the next social impacting incident.

After historical gains in the economy, we are seeing somewhat of a turnaround, but not sure how long it will take to fully recover, it might take years. School is not fully open, events canceled, restaurants closed or at reduced capacity, but the secondary effects are what should be our biggest concerns in our community. People not being able to go to work, childcare while schools are in half-session and, with social distancing, this is going to have long-term effects on our economy and our social well-being.

I am prepared to work as your leader to address the next steps, as needed, in our community for the residual effects of this virus, at the same time addressing the concerns about the normal day-to-day services in the village. The election is going to change the dynamics of the leadership in Canastota, with the mayor retiring and two trustees’ terms expiring. I am the experienced executive to get the new trustees up to speed so they can be effective as soon as possible. I have managed and mentored for the last 35 years and look to all the trustees’ expertise to add to the effectiveness of the village board.

I have been in customer service my entire adult life and as mayor, my job is to address your concerns and provide you with the best village we can have. I have the education and business knowledge to grow and market our village resources and to maximize our community assets.

As mayor, I will be accountable to you, the citizens of Canastota. I own a home and the lots adjacent to my home. A business owner, whose business is not directly impacted by policy or taxing/budget decisions made by the mayor and village board. No conflicts.

For more information, reach out to me at 315.440.1434 or facebook.com/BillHaddadforMayor.

Thank you in advance as you vote your support for me and your village from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the village offices.

Bill Haddad, Canastota deputy mayor

