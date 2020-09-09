Services resume at Hope Christian Fellowship

Hope Christian Fellowship, located at 119 South Peterboro St., Canastota, has resumed in-person services and invites the public to attend.

Morning worship services with preaching from the Word of God will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. each Sunday. Midweek prayer meetings will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday. Now through the November election, the prayer focus will be on the needs of the nation, but other prayer requests also will be received and lifted up to the Lord.

Everyone who attends in person is asked to enter the sanctuary from the parking lot behind the building, to wear a face mask whenever within six feet of anyone, to refrain from close contact with non-family members and to use the hand sanitizer by the offering baskets near the rear entrance upon entering. The offering baskets will not be passed, but offerings may be left there.

The building has been completely cleaned; do not move the chairs, as they have been placed where they are for social distancing, with single chairs in the middle for individuals who come by themselves and double sets of chairs around the perimeter for couples.

There will be no children’s activities provided at this time.

Those who cannot or choose not to attend in-person may join via Zoom. For access information, contact Pastor Thomas Burgess at 315.463.9737 or tgb1953@aol.com.

