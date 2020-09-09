USDA: Don’t miss one-time opportunity – first since 2014

USDA Reminds Farmers of Sept. 30 deadline to update safety-net program crop yields

USDA’s Farm Service Agency reminds farm owners that they have a one-time opportunity to update Price Loss Coverage program yields for covered commodities on the farm. The deadline is Sept. 30, 2020, to update yields, which are used to calculate the PLC payments for 2020 through 2023. Additionally, producers who elected Agriculture Risk Coverage should also consider updating their yields.

“The last time farmers could update yields for these important safety-net programs was in 2014,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. “It is the farm-owner’s choice whether to update or keep existing yields. So, if you rent, you’ll need to communicate with your landlord who will be the one to sign off on the yield updates.”

Updating yields requires the signature of one owner on a farm and not all owners. If a yield update is not made, no action is required to maintain the existing base crop yield on file with FSA.

For program payments, updated yields will apply beginning with the 2020 crop year which, should payments trigger, will be paid out in October 2021.

Determining yield updates

The updated yield will be equal to 90 percent of the average yield per planted acre in crop years 2013-17. That excludes any year where the applicable covered commodity was not planted and is subject to the ratio obtained by dividing the 2008-12 average national yield by the 2013-17 average national yield for the covered commodity.

The chart below provides the ratio obtained by this calculation.

Covered Commodity National Yield Factor Barley 0.9437 Canola 0.9643 Chickpeas, Large 1.0000 Chickpeas, Small 0.9760 Corn 0.9000 Crambe 1.0000 Flaxseed 1.0000 Grain Sorghum 0.9077 Lentils 1.0000 Mustard Seed 0.9460 Oats 0.9524 Peanuts 0.9273 Peas, Dry 0.9988 Rapeseed 1.0000 Rice, Long 0.9330 Rice, Medium 0.9887 Rice, Temp Japonica 0.9591 Safflower 1.0000 Seed Cotton 0.9000 Sesame Seed 0.9673 Soybeans 0.9000 Sunflower Seed 0.9396 Wheat 0.9545

If the reported yield in any year is less than 75 percent of the 2013-17 average county yield, the yield will be substituted with 75 percent of the county average yield.

More information

PLC yields may be updated on a covered commodity-by-covered commodity basis by submitting FSA form CCC-867 to include a farm owner’s signature.

For more information, reference resources and decision tools, visit farmers.gov/arc-plc. Contact your local FSA county office for assistance at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.

