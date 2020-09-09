Madison County Courier

USDA: Don’t miss one-time opportunity – first since 2014

Sep 9, 2020

USDA Reminds Farmers of Sept. 30 deadline to update safety-net program crop yields

USDA’s Farm Service Agency reminds farm owners that they have a one-time opportunity to update Price Loss Coverage program yields for covered commodities on the farm. The deadline is Sept. 30, 2020, to update yields, which are used to calculate the PLC payments for 2020 through 2023. Additionally, producers who elected Agriculture Risk Coverage should also consider updating their yields.

“The last time farmers could update yields for these important safety-net programs was in 2014,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. “It is the farm-owner’s choice whether to update or keep existing yields. So, if you rent, you’ll need to communicate with your landlord who will be the one to sign off on the yield updates.”

Updating yields requires the signature of one owner on a farm and not all owners. If a yield update is not made, no action is required to maintain the existing base crop yield on file with FSA.

For program payments, updated yields will apply beginning with the 2020 crop year which, should payments trigger, will be paid out in October 2021.

Determining yield updates

The updated yield will be equal to 90 percent of the average yield per planted acre in crop years 2013-17. That excludes any year where the applicable covered commodity was not planted and is subject to the ratio obtained by dividing the 2008-12 average national yield by the 2013-17 average national yield for the covered commodity.

The chart below provides the ratio obtained by this calculation.

Covered CommodityNational Yield Factor
Barley0.9437
Canola0.9643
Chickpeas, Large1.0000
Chickpeas, Small0.9760
Corn0.9000
Crambe1.0000
Flaxseed1.0000
Grain Sorghum0.9077
Lentils1.0000
Mustard Seed0.9460
Oats0.9524
Peanuts0.9273
Peas, Dry0.9988
Rapeseed1.0000
Rice, Long0.9330
Rice, Medium0.9887
Rice, Temp Japonica0.9591
Safflower1.0000
Seed Cotton0.9000
Sesame Seed0.9673
Soybeans0.9000
Sunflower Seed0.9396
Wheat0.9545

If the reported yield in any year is less than 75 percent of the 2013-17 average county yield, the yield will be substituted with 75 percent of the county average yield.

More information

PLC yields may be updated on a covered commodity-by-covered commodity basis by submitting FSA form CCC-867 to include a farm owner’s signature.

For more information, reference resources and decision tools, visit farmers.gov/arc-plc. Contact your local FSA county office for assistance at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.

