Canastota Public Library: Here for you

Although we were forced to close due to COVID-19 for a few months, our priority in reopening was safety. We reopened in early August with plans to continue to offer excellent service while working hard to keep our community healthy and safe.

“Our goal, as we cautiously move forward is to step-by-step restore the vitality of service and programs that our patrons know and love,” said Library Director Liz Metzger.”

The library requires everyone who comes through the door to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and to socially distance while visiting the library. Staff has also increased cleaning in our high-contact areas and installed Plexiglas partitions at our circulation desk.

Returned items are required to be quarantined for at least four days prior to discharging them from a patron’s account or receiving them from another library into the Canastota Public Library. The library will be able to remain open as long as COVID-19 numbers remain below 10 in Lenox. If the numbers begin to rise above 10, the library will be forced to once again provide visits by appointment and curbside delivery.

Staff have developed new options to meet our community needs during this “new normal,” and we continue to offer curbside service to those who would prefer not to come into the library. You may also call the library to place a hold or see if we have a particular item available for you. The library has expanded our Grab-‘n-Go items for kids. In addition to some great STEM-related backpacks and themed book bags, we’ve added themed story hour boxes and “Universe of Story” bags, which include books, crafts, songs and other activities related to the bag’s theme.

Our new magnetic STEAM packs provide hours of entertainment while children learn about habitats including polar, desert, grassland, ocean and rain forest.

“Together, with compassion, we will navigate this ‘new normal’ and emerge stronger, more resilient and hopeful for the future,” Metzger said.

For more information, call 315.697.7030 or email us at canastota@midyork.org. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

Together, we will move forward while keeping our community safe and healthy.

