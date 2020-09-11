Madison County Courier

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Utica police investigate attempted murder

Sep 10, 2020

On Sept. 10, 2020, Utica police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Steuben and James streets regarding a shooting investigation.

Upon arrival, they located a 33-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest. This male was immediately transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

Once there, he underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

Another party was initially reported to have been shot, but it was discovered that this was not the case.

Based on witness accounts, a suspect was immediately identified and taken into custody. Epifanio DeJesus, 54, of Utica, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation continues; additional charges may be levied.

