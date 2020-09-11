New York State Insurance Fund announces new program

COVID-19 credit program rewards businesses for purchase of personal protective equipment

Workers’ comp policyholders can earn up to a $500 credit for qualifying supplies New York state’s largest workers’ compensation carrier – the New York State Insurance Fund – introduced a new COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment Premium Credit Program that will make it more affordable for its policyholders to get back to business.

Under the new initiative, current workers’ comp policyholders can earn a 5-percent credit of their annual premium on the purchase of PPE, with a maximum reimbursement of $500.

The program is designed to help offset the cost of vital PPE and safety-related items needed to help protect workers from the COVID-19 virus. Eligible equipment includes masks, goggles, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer and other COVID-19 safety-related items.

“With the PPE Premium Credit Program, we aim to assist companies around the state make the transition back to work in a safe and affordable way,” said Eric Madoff, executive director and CEO of NYSIF. “As a partner in safety, we are here to help our policyholders keep themselves, their employees and their businesses protected.”

NYSIF is among the top 10 largest workers’ compensation carriers in the nation, insuring approximately 150,000 policyholders in New York state. For more details on NYSIF’s COVID-19 PPE Premium Credit Program, as well as training materials on how businesses can protect their workers, visit nysif.com/PPEinfo.

