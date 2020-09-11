Madison County Courier

Great Swamp Conservancy to host chicken barbeque

Sep 10, 2020

On Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, the Great Swamp Conservancy of Canastota will hold its famous drive-thru chicken barbeque starting at 11 a.m. and serving until gone. The menu includes a half-chicken, baked potato, baked beans, corn bread, a fall side item and a brownie for $12 (half-chicken alone is $7).

Dinners may be reserved in advance by paying ahead using PayPal, sending in a check or stopping in the office. Follow the arrows to the cashier and put in your order, drive up to the pick-up station, then exit.

All volunteers will be wearing masks and distancing. Sanitizer and a hand-washing station are available.

This is a fundraiser to benefit the Great Swamp Conservancy’s conservation efforts.

