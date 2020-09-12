BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Sept. 3, 2020:
- William H. Miller Jr., 35, of 170 Madison St., Oneida, was charged with inadequate stop lamps, switched plates, suspended registration and uninsured motor vehicle.
- Mark A. Hall, 44, of 214 Allen St., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
Sept. 4, 2020:
- Elliott Green, 35, of 421 Rich St., Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Jeffrey M. VonMatt Jr., 24, of 1614 Route 12, Waterville, was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way at a yield sign and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator following a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Avenue.
- Robert S. Hinckley, 27, of 5343 Main St., Durhamville, was charged with speed in zone and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.
Sept. 5, 2020:
- John P. Purcell, 38, of 241 Barlow St., Canastota, was charged with failure to keep right, moved from lane unsafely, felony driving while intoxicated, felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and felony operating with more than .08 BAC following a reported car-into-a-tree motor vehicle accident on Cedar Street. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Sept. 6, 2020:
- Patricia A. Eastman, 55, of 6498 Kirkville Road, Kirkville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator and failure to use an ignition interlock device.
- Kristen M. Cook, 46, of 334 Elizabeth St., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging her with petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Mark K. Thomas, 49, of 11 Cemetery St., Altmar, was charged with petit larceny, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Sept. 8, 2020:
- Kevin R. Popple, 31, of 161 N. Willow St., Oneida was charged with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on a previous arrested for petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Sept. 9, 2020:
- Joanna S. Shepard, 35, of 215 West Ave., Canastota, was charged with petit larceny.