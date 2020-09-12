Madison County Courier

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Sept. 13, 2020

Sep 12, 2020

Tuesday, Sept. 15

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: City of Sherrill 2020 Sept. 11, 2001, memorial ceremony
  • 9:24 a.m., 2:24 p.m., and 7:24 p.m.: Madison County Workers Memorial Day Ceremony
  • 9:39 a.m., 2:39 p.m., and 7:39 p.m.: Village of Canastota Sept. 11, 2001, memorial ceremony

Wednesday, Sept. 16

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting of Sept. 8
  • 9:42 a.m., 2:42 p.m. and 7:42 p.m.: Canastota Village Board of Trustees meeting of Sept. 9

Thursday, Sept. 17

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World “Will God Forget Your Children?”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Town of Lincoln Board meeting of Sept. 9

