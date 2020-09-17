Enjoy a fabulous fall at Chittenango Landing

Fall is fabulous in Central New York; get out and enjoy it on the Old Erie Canal State Park by kayak or by bicycle, starting at the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum.

Because the demand has been so great, Chittenango Landing is going to continue to make the kayaks and bicycles available for a donation Saturdays and Sundays into the fall.

“The temperatures are still good and the colors along the canal are just breathtaking,” said CLCBM Curator Patrick Reynolds.

Suggested donations are $10 for two hours or $25 for all day usage of either a kayak or a bicycle. For reservations or more information, call the museum at 315.687.3801. Leave a message, and someone will get back to you during staff hours.

In addition to that program, Chittenango Landing is allowing people following health and safety guidelines to visit the dry dock complex and trails for a $5 donation. Blacksmith demonstrations will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as avail (call or check website for current schedule).

The Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum is an Erie Canalway Heritage Award-winning site on the Historic Erie Canal at 717 Lakeport Road, Chittenango. The site is open only Saturdays and Sundays rom 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; other times are available by appointment.

For more information, call 315.687.3801, email info@clcbm.org, visit chittenangolanding.org or find us on Facebook.

