Homeless pets need loving fur-ever homes

This beautiful boy is Julian; he is about 1-and-a-half years old and looking for the right home. We are looking for someone who is dog-savvy. Julian is very friendly and full of snuggles, but when Julian is outside, he is looking to escape. He has tried to jump out of our six-foot enclosed yards.

Julian will need a secure yard, tie-out and training to adjust to his new home. Julian is new to the shelter, so he may feel different with time. We have introduced him to female large dogs, and he seemed to do well. We are willing to do meets with families with large female dogs but don’t recommend homes with cats.

Julian deserves to have a permanent home with people who will give him the time, attention and the exercise he needs. Children in the home should be 10 or older because he does have a playful side, and he doesn’t realize his strength. He has so much potential if someone is willing to work with him.

Meet beautiful Miss Oreo. A loving, affectionate and sassy little diva who is ready to find her forever home. Sadly, her last owners lost their home and had to give her up. They’d had her since she was quite young, so getting used to shelter life has taken some time.

As far as other animals go, Oreo would like to be the queen of the household. If you take her home, we’re sure you’ll see that she’s got so much personality, you won’t need any other pets. Oreo enjoys attention but can get overstimulated by too much petting. Her new owner should know when to simply “pet her with your eyes.”

This beauty likes to play with the laser-pointer but is generally just content to hang out in a soft bed nearby. She relishes quiet and would be so happy if your home had a nice big cat tree for her to climb and hang out in, especially if it’s close to a window where she could spend her day catching glimpses of all that’s happening in the neighborhood.

She will be happy to fill you in on what everyone is doing. Come down today to meet and get some love from this special kitty.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

