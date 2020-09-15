Brindisi, problem-solvers caucus announce bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 Relief Legislation

Congressman: Bipartisan plan would ensure ample aid for state and local governments, additional testing capacity, education and childcare funding, stimulus checks and more

Congressman Anthony Brindisi and the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus – 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans — unveiled their “March to Common Ground” framework to help break the gridlock on the latest COVID-19 relief package and encourage negotiators to get back to the table.

Brindisi says he played a key role in negotiations for the 50-member body as it developed a framework for a new COVID-19 relief package. Brindisi took the feedback and input of Upstate New Yorkers and contributed it to this plan.

“I’ve heard from families that are hurting, businesses that are struggling and mayors and superintendents who are facing steep cuts to essential services,” Brindisi said. “These are real problems and we cannot wait any longer for Washington to act. With this bipartisan framework, the Problem Solvers and I are cutting through the politics to demand action and aid for our communities.

“This plan is a thoughtful, comprehensive framework and most importantly, it has support from Democrats and Republicans in a divided Washington. Let’s get this done.”

The package addresses key areas of need, including COVID-19 testing, unemployment insurance, direct stimulus, worker and liability protection, small business and non-profit support, food security, schools and child care, housing, election support and state and local aid.

In light of the urgent needs facing millions of American families and small businesses, the framework is designed for a six-month horizon and through the next inauguration, except for state and local funding, which extends for a full year.

Depending on the severity of the pandemic and if a successful vaccination program is adopted by March 2021, a system of automatic “boosters” are designed to incrementally increase the amount of relief to individuals and families. Conversely, a system of “reducers” will decrease the total cost of the package.

The framework calls for new stimulus money, the reallocation of previously appropriated “CARES Act” funding and allocates resources to the following key categories:

Testing and healthcare ($100 billion)

Direct assistance to individuals and families ($316 billion)

Unemployment assistance ($120 billion)

Small business and non-profit support ($290b

School and child care ($145 billion)

State and local aid ($500.3 billion)

Election support ($400 billion)

Broadband, agriculture, USPS, and census ($52 billion)

Worker and liability protections

Automatic boosters and reducers

Find the full framework HERE.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related