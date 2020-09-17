Tenney: Abraham Accords are “historic step toward peace”

Tenney praises Trump’s role in deal

Republican candidate for Congress in New York’s 22nd District, Claudia Tenney congratulated the state of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain on the agreement to establish ties with the Jewish state.

Tenney said President Donald J. Trump’s leadership played a critical role, as other regional powers acceded to the deal. Saudi Arabia will allow flights between Israel and the Gulf States to use its air space and the Arab League refused to condemn the agreement.

Tenney, who defended Israel’s security in Congress and visited Israel in 2019, believes this signals a breakthrough toward a lasting and wider peace in the Middle East.

“As a steadfast supporter of Israel, I applaud the groundbreaking deal between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel,” Tenney said. “President Trump’s leadership helped to make this agreement possible. The deal between Israel and UAE and Bahrain is a historic step toward peace in the region and lasting security for Israel.

“In Congress, I fought to protect and defend America’s great ally Israel insisting the American embassy be moved to Jerusalem and to guarantee American security assistance. When I return, I will stand by Israel again. Last year, I had the privilege of traveling to Israel again. It gave me an even greater appreciation for the challenges of securing peace and prosperity for all parties.

“Today, the UAE and Bahrain join with Egypt and Jordan in recognizing Israel and its right to exist. The Abraham Accords are a historic step for Israel, the Arab states and the entire world.”

In Congress, Tenney sought justice for victims of terrorism in Israel, advocated for the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, and advanced legislation to promote Israel’s security through military prowess. Last year, Tenney traveled to Israel and visited Jersusalem, the Holy sites, and Judea and Samaria with a delegation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related