Madison County historian to present Zoom lecture on 19th century fires

This fall, the Cazenovia Public Library will present a number of free, virtual events for community members of all ages.

The theme of the October program series is “Mystery.”

At 7 p.m. Oct. 6, 2020, Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will present the library’s first digital lecture. The presentation will focus on a string of mysterious fires that plagued the village of Cazenovia in the 1890s.

Urtz will discuss the fires, the village’s response and the hunt for the arsonist responsible.

“The ‘Cazenovia Firebug’ lecture lends itself to our series of mystery programs and honors October as Fire Safety Awareness month,” said library staff member Elisha Davies.

This event is free and open to the public.

The presentation will be recorded and available for online viewing.

To register for the live Zoom lecture, call 315.655.9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

