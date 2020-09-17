Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

History Libraries Top Story

Madison County historian to present Zoom lecture on 19th century fires

Bymartha

Sep 17, 2020

This fall, the Cazenovia Public Library will present a number of free, virtual events for community members of all ages.

The theme of the October program series is “Mystery.”

At 7 p.m. Oct. 6, 2020, Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will present the library’s first digital lecture. The presentation will focus on a string of mysterious fires that plagued the village of Cazenovia in the 1890s.

Urtz will discuss the fires, the village’s response and the hunt for the arsonist responsible.

“The ‘Cazenovia Firebug’ lecture lends itself to our series of mystery programs and honors October as Fire Safety Awareness month,” said library staff member Elisha Davies.

This event is free and open to the public.

The presentation will be recorded and available for online viewing.

To register for the live Zoom lecture, call 315.655.9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

Mayor: Oneida city police chief placed on paid leave

Sep 18, 2020 martha
Top Story Veterans/Military

Three New York Air National Guard Officers assume new command positions at Eastern Air Defense Sector

Sep 18, 2020 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Local students named to dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland

Sep 18, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

Mayor: Oneida city police chief placed on paid leave

Sep 18, 2020
Top Story Veterans/Military

Three New York Air National Guard Officers assume new command positions at Eastern Air Defense Sector

Sep 18, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

Local students named to dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland

Sep 18, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story Veterans/Military

National Guard soldiers help with Herkimer dairy distribution effort

Sep 18, 2020