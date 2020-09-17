Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Education/STEM Top Story

Congrats to RIT’s 2019-20 graduates

Bymartha

Sep 17, 2020

Rochester Institute of Technology conferred about 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2019-20 academic year. A virtual celebration was held May 8 at rit.edu/classof2020.

The following local residents received degrees:

  • Brandon Key of Chittenango received a bachelor of science in computer engineering
  • Nicole Ganung of Hamilton received a bachelor of science in computer science
  • Thomas Chappini of Chittenango received a master of science in manufacturing leadership
  • Christopher St Denny of Bridgeport received a bachelor of science in political science
  • Steven Keil of Canastota received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
  • Joseph Rondinelli of Oneida received a bachelor of science in computer engineering technology
  • Christopher Shyne of Eaton received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

Mayor: Oneida city police chief placed on paid leave

Sep 18, 2020 martha
Top Story Veterans/Military

Three New York Air National Guard Officers assume new command positions at Eastern Air Defense Sector

Sep 18, 2020 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Local students named to dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland

Sep 18, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

Mayor: Oneida city police chief placed on paid leave

Sep 18, 2020
Top Story Veterans/Military

Three New York Air National Guard Officers assume new command positions at Eastern Air Defense Sector

Sep 18, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

Local students named to dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland

Sep 18, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story Veterans/Military

National Guard soldiers help with Herkimer dairy distribution effort

Sep 18, 2020