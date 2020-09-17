Congrats to RIT’s 2019-20 graduates

Rochester Institute of Technology conferred about 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2019-20 academic year. A virtual celebration was held May 8 at rit.edu/classof2020.

The following local residents received degrees:

Brandon Key of Chittenango received a bachelor of science in computer engineering

Nicole Ganung of Hamilton received a bachelor of science in computer science

Thomas Chappini of Chittenango received a master of science in manufacturing leadership

Christopher St Denny of Bridgeport received a bachelor of science in political science

Steven Keil of Canastota received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering

Joseph Rondinelli of Oneida received a bachelor of science in computer engineering technology

Christopher Shyne of Eaton received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

