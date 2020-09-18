Special services planned at Canastota church

Hope Christian Fellowship, located at 119 S. Peterboro St., Canastota, will host two special services and invites the public to attend.

Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, is National Back to Church Sunday with the theme of “Stronger Together,” taken from Ecclesiastes 4:12. It is also National Voter Registration Sunday, and every eligible voter who is not registered to vote may do so after the 10:30 a.m. worship service.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, is Prayer March 2020 in Washington, D.C., sponsored by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association; those who would like to participate but cannot go to our nation’s capital can join virtually at the church, where the program will be projected via live-stream beginning at noon, “For the Lord is moved by prayer for the land” (2 Samuel 24:25).

Everyone who attends either service is asked to enter the sanctuary from the parking lot behind the building, to wear a face mask whenever within six feet of anyone, to refrain from close contact with non-family members and to use the hand sanitizer by the offering baskets near the rear entrance upon entering.

The offering baskets will not be passed, but offerings may be left there.

The building has been completely cleaned; do not move the chairs, as they have been placed where they are for social distancing, with single chairs in the middle for individuals who come by themselves and double sets of chairs around the perimeter for couples.

There will be no children’s activities provided at this time.

Those who cannot or choose not to attend in person may join via Zoom. For access information, contact Pastor Thomas Burgess at 315.463.9737 or tgb1953@aol.com.

