National Guard soldiers help with Herkimer dairy distribution effort

National Guard volunteers helped with dairy product distribution Aug. 26, 2020.

Pictured are National Guard volunteers assisting with dairy distribution July 30. Soldiers helped with the Aug. 26, 2020, Herkimer County Community College-hosted event, as well.

New York Army National Guard soldiers volunteered Aug. 26, 2020, to assist in the distribution of milk for Herkimer County residents. The event was hosted by Herkimer County Community College and supplied through the American Dairy Association Northeast.

Ten New York Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the Recruiting and Retention Battalion worked to support the American Dairy Association Northeast and Herkimer Community College at 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Dairy Association, local farmers and county legislators combined to coordinate dairy and produce donations to members of the community in need; the events provided a drive-up food distribution effort.

Volunteers from the New York Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion set up tents for distribution, directed traffic and loaded vehicles with help from other community and local government volunteers.

Past efforts, including a July 30 event, supplied local dairy and produce products to more than 1,200 community members.

