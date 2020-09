Loyola University Maryland has announced the members of its spring 2020 dean’s list.

Matthew Regan of Cazenovia

Grace Rajkowski of Cazenovia

In order to qualify for the dean’s list at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.

