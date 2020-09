Mayor Helen Acker issued a press release Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, that “effective Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, Oneida City Police Chief Paul Thompson has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of a personnel issue.”

“While Chief Paul Thompson is on paid administrative leave, Lt. John Little has been appointed as acting chief of police of the Oneida City Police Department,” she wrote.

