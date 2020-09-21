Adorable adoptables need fur-ever loving homes

Big and handsome guy looking for the right place to call home: that’s Ronnie. He is little over a year old and a whole lot of dog. Experience with BIG breed dogs like him would be best, as he can be very strong on his leash, but what almost-100-pound dog isn’t? He can be a little shy meeting new people, but once he’s comfortable with you, he loves getting that attention.

Ronnie likes to work hard and play hard. Once he’s tired after playing fetch or a game of tug-o-war, he’s down for a good cuddle. He tends to get over-stimulated meeting new dogs and can be a little much for them. He does have a high prey drive with small animals such as cats. Due to this, he would do best in a home as the only pet.

During his temperament test, he did show signs of food possessiveness, so a home that has experience with this is preferred. Also, a home with children 15 years and older is a must. He does very well on his harnessed walks with the dog walker. The staff says he is all puppy and so curious about anything new. More training will be a condition of his adoption, but the staff says he will flourish in a home and make a great addition.

If you think you have the right home and time for him, call the shelter to ask about meeting him; you will fall in love with his personality.

Cutie pie Rue was found as a stray and brought to the shelter in July. She is a sweet and friendly girl with a dash of sassy, to boot. We are still getting to know Rue, but so far she has been getting along well with our other cats. She enjoys lounging on the bed and even likes to snuggle with her friend Augustus. We can dog test her upon request. If you’re looking for a loving new friend, look no further than Rue.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

