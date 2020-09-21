Madison County Courier

Statements offered on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Sep 21, 2020
Tenney

Claudia Tenney: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a fierce advocate and a trailblazer for women in public service. Justice Ginsberg was a distinguished jurist who wrote the landmark Sherrill decision, one of the most pivotal in our community. While I disagreed with many of her legal views, RBG was a brilliant and tenacious justice who earned my utmost respect.”

DiNapoli

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli: “Tonight our nation mourns the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a champion for justice, one of the brightest legal minds in American History and a passionate defender of the U.S. Constitution. She was a trailblazer for women and shattered many glass ceilings on her way to our country’s top court. Her accomplishments and moral character will inspire generations to come.”

Brindisi

Rep. Anthony Brindisi: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant among giants. Her sharp legal mind, pioneering accomplishments, and fighting spirit left a long-lasting and beneficial mark on this country. She will be sorely missed. Erica and I are sending our thoughts and sympathies to her loved ones at this difficult time.”

