Oct. 9 is deadline to register to vote in general election

If you wish to vote in the general election Nov. 3, 2020, voters must be registered by Oct. 9.

Anyone who has moved since last registering can re-register by mailing in a new registration form, updating information at dmv.ny.gov/mydmv or in person at the Board of Elections office. Registration forms and absentee ballot applications are available by calling 315.366.2231 or downloaded from madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

Forms are also available at post offices and town, city and village clerks’ offices.

Early voting will be available in the lobby of the Madison County Office Building, 138 North Court St., Wampsville, right outside the Board of Elections. Voters will vote on the same voting system used on Election Day. No votes will be tallied until the close of polls on election night.

Early voting will be held:

Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29, from noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You may also visit the Board of Elections to complete an absentee ballot application and vote in person.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related