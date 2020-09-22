CycleNation Rally Day set for Thursday, Sept. 24

Team captains will come together to recruit participants in 1-million-mile journey as part of nationwide One CycleNation

Every 80 seconds, someone suffers a stroke. CycleNation is part of the American Stroke Association’s movement to change that statistic.

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 29, 2020, participants across the nation are committing to cycle – or walk, hike, run or engage in whatever kind of exercise they want – to rack up 1 million miles by Oct. 29, when One CycleNation will celebrate its activity – and fundraising.

This Thursday, Sept. 24, at 4:30 p.m., the Mohawk Valley branch of the American Stroke Association will host its Rally Day, which will give participants a chance to learn how to use the American Stroke Association’s app to track their distance. It’s also a chance for team captains to recruit more participants.

CycleNation is being chaired by Dr. Gerard Capraro of Capraro Technologies, Inc. and Mr. Rob Esche, owner of the Utica Comets.

“The Mohawk Valley always steps up to fight stroke and heart disease,” said Capraro, a longtime volunteer with the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. “I’m looking forward to participating in this never-before-performed athletic event. My all- female team is ready to do its part to exercise, to stay healthy, and raise money to defeat stroke and heart disease. Please join us in this worthy endeavor.”

“The Utica Comets know how important good health is, and that staying fit is key to preventing stroke and heart disease,” said Esche. “I’m looking forward to bringing the community together on Rally Day, and throughout the month of October.”

To participate in Rally Day and learn more about One CycleNation, visit heart.zoom.us/j/98941832584?pwd=Z1dYUnh3TUFKVHJjMDEyNFFxUFFsdz09&from=msft; at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. The session is scheduled to last one hour.

To register for One CycleNation, visit CycleNation.org/Utica.

