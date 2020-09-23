Madison County Courier

You can’t vote if you don’t register

Sep 22, 2020

Register by Oct. 9 to be eligible to vote in the 2020 election

Millions of Americans may not be able to vote Election Day because they didn’t register or they moved and didn’t update their registration status. If you plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election in November, you need to complete your voter registration by Oct. 9, 2020.

Voter registration is easy and takes just a few minutes! If you have a state driver license, permit or non-driver ID number, register online at voterreg.dmv.ny.gov/MotorVoter.

After registering, absentee ballots for the Nov. 3, 2020, election are available by visiting absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/. It is quick, easy and ensures the ability to vote without added COVID exposure. Oct. 27 is the last day to apply online for an absentee ballot.

For more information, call LIFE at RCIL at 315.797.4642.

