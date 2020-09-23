Trump/Tenney Back the Blue Rally planned for Sept. 23 in Vernon

A Rally for America will be held at the Mason Jar Restaurant in Vernon Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring canned food items to donate to the local Feed our Vets program.

The Blues Brothers from Rome will also be there supporting us and entertaining us.

Our vendor will be there, selling a variety of Trump campaign memorabilia.

For more information, email Mohawk Valley/Central New Yorkers for Trump and Tenney at mvcny4trump@aol.com.

Bring a mask, lawn chairs and practice social distancing at the event.

“Special notice to all folks planning to attend our peaceful, family-oriented Traditional American Political rallies,” said publicity chair James Zecca. “We are a respectful group of patriots that has been doing these rallies since 2016 and expect all guests to act accordingly. At the outset and during each of our rallies, I will make this announcement.

“We would deeply appreciate it if all participants behave in a manner we can all be proud of. We are here representing our candidates, our flag, our military, our police and our country.

“We are here as patriots to make them proud. If we look bad, it reflects on the very people and things we are here to support. Have fun, enjoy the spirit, but please respect our request. If you see a potential problem, please let one of our folks know. Thank you and God bless America and God bless our president.”

