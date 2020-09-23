Sullivan animal tests positive for EEE

Madison County Health Department Public Health Director Eric Faisst announced a non-human vertebrate animal in Sullivan has tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus. The Health Department received confirmation of these results from the state Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory.

EEEv is a rare but serious disease that causes encephalitis or inflammation of the brain. People over 50 and younger than 15 are at greatest risk for developing severe disease when infected with EEEv.

“Although EEE virus was not identified in any of the mosquito pools collected last week, residents should continue to practice personal protection measures to reduce the spread of mosquito-borne disease,” Faisst said. “Thankfully, with the cooler weather coming, the threat of mosquito-spread diseases is decreasing.”

To prevent mosquito bites:

Wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outside

Avoid outside activity during prime mosquito feeding times (dawn and dusk)

Apply a repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus and IR3535 to prevent mosquito bites (follow manufacturer’s instructions on proper application)

Take steps to decrease mosquitoes around your home and yard by removing places for mosquitoes to breed:

Drain any pots, containers or other items that hold water every four days or remove those items that collect standing water

Clean clogged rain gutters

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use

Change water in bird baths at least every four days

Drain water from pool covers

Use landscaping to get rid of low spots in your yard where standing water collects

For more information about Eastern equine encephalitis virus, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

