Group plans Canastota rally for Sept. 30

Mohawk Valley/Central New Yorkers for President Trump and Tenney for Congress announced its ‘next stop of the Hump Day Trump Train’ will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Town of Lenox Skate Park, 243 S. Peterboro St., Canastota.

The event is to show support for President Donald J. Trump, Claudia Tenney and law enforcement.

Those attending are asked to bring canned food items to support the “Feed our Vets” program. Trump campaign memorabilia will be available for purchase, and Trump and Tenney lawn signs will be available.

For more information, email mvcny4trump@aol.com.

