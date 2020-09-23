ARISE hosting online auction

ARISE is holding its first-ever online auction through Oct. 1, 2020. When you bid high and take home that special item it’s always a thrill. More than that, your participation and support help ARISE with its mission towards access, equality and social justice for people with disabilities. Your winning bid will help support our work to offer programs that foster independence and full inclusion. The dollars raised from this auction support our work to provide recreation, art and adventure to people of all abilities.

You can bid on great bundles like a family game night package, fishing equipment, barbeque and beer, pancake mixes and electric griddle package, MacKenzie-Childs pottery and Italian wine and stemware.

The real success can be seen on the faces of people who started their first job because of ARISE employment services, a senior who is moving from a nursing home back to their family, a child who is gaining strength and positive reinforcement by learning how to ride a horse or a local business owner who now has more customers thanks to ARISE for helping to make their store more accessible.

When the pandemic hit in March, ARISE continued essential services with no interruption to meet the needs of the Central New York community. This online auction will help ARISE fill a financial gap caused by the COVID-19. Visit auctria.com/auction/ARISE-Auction2020.

