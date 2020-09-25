Police seek help in locating missing Canastota woman

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks information from the public on the disappearance of Elizabeth Garrow, 19, from Canastota.

Garrow was last seen at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Dunkin Donuts at 369 N. Peterboro St., Canastota.

She is described as a black female approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans with holes and a pair of flip-flops.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Garrow is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 315.366.2311.

