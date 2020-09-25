Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Police seek help in locating missing Canastota woman

Bymartha

Sep 25, 2020

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks information from the public on the disappearance of Elizabeth Garrow, 19, from Canastota.

Garrow was last seen at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Dunkin Donuts at 369 N. Peterboro St., Canastota.

She is described as a black female approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans with holes and a pair of flip-flops.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Garrow is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 315.366.2311.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Utica Police Department news

Sep 25, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Alzheimer’s Association to continue support groups via phone, online through fall months

Sep 25, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Census deadline is Sept. 30, 2020

Sep 25, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Utica Police Department news

Sep 25, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Alzheimer’s Association to continue support groups via phone, online through fall months

Sep 25, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Census deadline is Sept. 30, 2020

Sep 25, 2020
National

Former Governor Pataki endorses Tenney

Sep 25, 2020